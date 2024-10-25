Woman arrested for alleged hit on aunt for insurance payout

Four accused are expected back before the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha on Friday in connection with the murder of two people in an alleged insurance payout-related killing. Andisiwe Siwe Zondani 32, Siphamandla Spa Matsha 29, Ayanda Akhanani Yeklea 29 and Siphokazi Mabuto 27, face a total of 17 charges, including six counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and multiple counts related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to the allegations, Siphokazi Mabuto orchestrated a hit on her aunt, Kholelwa Mabuto. Kholelwa, an employee of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, had named Siphokazi as a beneficiary on her insurance policies. On April 17 this year, a shooting at the Mabuto family home in Motherwell left Kholelwa permanently blind and her brother, Thando Mabuto, injured.

Following the attack, Siphokazi’s boyfriend, Sicelo Manyashe, brought his sister, Thembakazi Manyashe, to assist in caring for Kholelwa. A second incident occurred on October 9, when a shooting took place at the same residence, this time in the presence of six family members. During the attack, Siyanda Mabuto and Sicelo Manyashe were killed.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said police investigations revealed that the crimes were allegedly motivated by a desire to claim insurance payouts and inheritance. “The four accused were subsequently arrested and during their court appearance they all abandoned their bail applications,” he said. The case comes after Limpopo police officer Sergeant Rachel Shokane Kutumela was nabbed in connection with insurance fraud.

She is facing six murder charges and 12 others, including defeating the ends of justice. Evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million. According to the NPA, it was alleged that Kutumela fraudulently took out life and funeral insurances for people she knew who were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds, and some were disabled or mentally challenged. She would then murder them and claim from the policies.

Kutumela’s daughter, 27, and her sister, a 47-year-old nurse, have also been arrested in connection with the crimes. According to the 2023 annual death claims statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA), South African life insurers paid death and funeral benefits worth R39.9 billion in 2023 to the beneficiaries of 892 817 policies, representing a payout rate of 95.9%. According to ASISA, 38 208 claims (4.1%) were declined in 2023 due to dishonesty, fraud and contractual breaches.