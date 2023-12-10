A woman who attempted to flee from officials, was among the 14 arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during an operation conducted in the Pietermaritzburg Central Business District (CBD) over the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the operation was led by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI)

“The highest drunk driver tested over 1.26mg, which is 5 times over the legal limit. She tried to run away but police gave chase, and she was arrested,” said Ncalane. Ahead of the long weekend, KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka has issued a clear directive to traffic officials to clamp down on all drivers driving under the influence of alcohol. “The arrests in Pietermaritzburg over the weekend are encouraging. Throughout the province, we have directed that similar operations be intensified in CBD’s and residential areas. We have directed that all vehicles be stopped and searched to ensure compliance with the law. Ahead of the long weekend, we will be tough on all those who are violating the traffic regulations,” he said.

The department said it is intensifying the enforcement of law and order on provincial roads. Ncalane said multi-disciplinary operations are being rolled out through the province and are being implemented jointly with other agencies, including the SAPS, Municipal Traffic, and National Traffic Police. He said the department is currently implementing the Festive Season Safety Plan which is targeting strategic areas to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities during the festive season and beyond.

As part of the on-going operations, traffic officials are focusing on stop and search, screening of vehicles, screening of drivers suspected to be driving under the influence, checking the condition of the vehicles, and checking of driver documentation. According to Ncalane, the department has also deployed technology to improve the outputs in addressing traffic violations. “Traffic police are now using what is called Personal Operating Devise (POD). This new device is a move from the manual system to an electronic system, wherein all data is centralised and is improving efficiency in dealing with traffic violation and policing on the road,” he said.

Since the start of the intensified operational plan on the 1 December to date the following has been achieved on the road: 241 motorists have been charged for exceeding the speed limit.

More than 18 motorists were arrested for drinking and driving.

73 drivers of public transport vehicles arrested for operating permits.

12 drivers of minibus taxis charged for overloading.

54 drivers charged for not being in possession of a valid driver’s licence.

26 drivers charged for overtaking on a solid barrier line.

81 drivers were charged for overloading of goods. Hlomuka said working with the police, the department will also be paying attention to illegal taverns. “We will also be focusing on ensuring that our public transport complies with all road regulations. As government we have recruited more traffic officers to improve the safety of road users, however we appeal to motorists to take responsibility and work with us,” he said.