Woman burns to death in Verulam house fire









Durban - A 53-year-old woman died after she was burnt in a fire at her Verulam home yesterday. According to local private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), it received a call in the morning from a resident about a fire at a neighbouring property. Rusa’s spokesperson, Prem Balram, said on arrival, a 34-year-old man said he had been asleep in the basement of the house when he heard his mother screaming for help. Balram said the son noticed part of their home was engulfed in flames. “His mother was trapped in her bedroom and attempts to free her failed because of the heat and smoke.

“The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services arrived at the scene a short while later and extinguished the blaze.

“The woman’s body was discovered in her bedroom covered by a pile of debris.

“She had suffered extensive burns,” said Balram.

He alleged that a paraffin lamp, used by the victim, was suspected to have been the cause of the fire.

This, however, was yet to be confirmed by the police.

“The son sustained lacerations to his arms while attempting to free his mother,” Balram said.

A neighbour, who spoke to The Mercury, said they woke up when they smelled smoke.

She said after a few minutes she heard the sound of a window being broken, and someone screaming.

The neighbour said she then heard the son calling for help.

“When we ran out, the fire was still not that big.

“We contacted the fire department which took its time to arrive, about 45 minutes later.

“By that time, it was already too late as the blaze was too strong to contain.

“I have never heard anything so traumatising as hearing a person crying for help while there is nothing you can do,” said the neighbour.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident, saying Verulam police were investigating.

The Mercury