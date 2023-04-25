Independent Online
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Woman critical after she was attacked by at least one pit bull on the KZN north coast

A woman walking home on Tuesday afternoon was attacked by a pit bull and left in a critical condition in Westbrook area on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Paramedics stabilise a woman who was bitten by a pit bull in the Westbrook area on the KZN north Coast before transporting her to a hospital. Picture: IPSS Medical rescue.

Published 2h ago

Durban - A woman, believed to be 33 years old, was left in a critical condition after she was attacked by a pit bull in the Westbrook area on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said on Tuesday afternoon a woman walking home in a residential area was viciously attacked by dogs while passing a property.

“The woman has sustained critical injuries, with traumatic bite wounds all over her body. She is currently being stabilised by IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support and will be transported to hospital for the further care she requires,”he said.

IPSS said while there were three pit bulls on the property, only one dog had blood on it.

Riza Sadack, spokesperson for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in oThongathi, said at approximately 15:10 pm the CERT duty cell received multiple calls for a lady that had been severely bitten by a pit bull.

Sadack said CERT volunteers together with emergency services were dispatched.

“Upon arrival an adult female was located with serious injuries to both limbs after being mauled by a pit bull.

He said CERT volunteers assisted paramedics to treat the injured woman before she was transported to hospital for further care under the care of Advanced Life Support paramedics.

Sadack thanked IPSS Medical Rescue, IPSS Search & Rescue and CERT volunteers for the quick response.

IPSS urged pet owners to keep their dogs confined to their properties to avoid incidents like this.

THE MERCURY

accident and emergency incidentKwaZulu-NatalAnimalsSafety

Karen Singh
