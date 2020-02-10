A passer-by drove the woman to the Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) offices, where she was assessed by paramedics before being taken to the Verulam SAPS to report the crime.
Rusa’s spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the victim said that she had been returning from Durban just before midnight.
Balram said the woman was waiting for transport at the Verulam bus rank to travel to Cottonlands, when three men in a white Toyota Tazz offered her a lift.
“After getting into the vehicle, she was offered an alcoholic beverage which she consumed.