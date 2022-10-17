Woman gives birth to healthy twin boys in her room while on holiday in Margate

Durban - A woman believed to be around 35 years of age went into labour while on holiday in Margate on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service (KZPA) spokesperson Craig Botha said they received reports from the staff at a holiday accommodation that a woman in her room had gone into labour.
Botha said the staff called for an ambulance and paramedics were immediately dispatched.
He said upon arrival paramedics discovered that one baby had already been born.
“The first twin was born before the arrival of the ambulance, and while they were treating the mother and baby, they found that the second baby was in the process of being delivered,” said Botha.
Botha said paramedics successfully delivered the second twin.
“Both babies are healthy and on their way to hospital with Mommy. The twins were both boys,” he said.
Earlier this month, ‘The Mercury’ reported that members of the Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (Start) St Lucia team delivered a baby.
Start director and spokesperson, Warren Brauns, said the team was called out for a medical emergency.
“On arrival of the medical team, they soon realised that this was a mother who was in the final stages of the birth process,” he said.
Brauns said the baby was delivered and both mom and her bundle of joy were in a stable condition and in good health.
