Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 25, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Woman gunned down in her vehicle in oThongathi believed to be a Home Affairs employee

A grey VW Polo with broken windows on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi in which a woman was shot and killed.

A woman was shot dead in her VW Polo vehicle, on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi. She is believed to be a Home Affairs employee.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – A woman, who was shot dead while seated in her VW Polo on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi on Thursday, is believed to be an employee of the Department of Home Affairs.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said in a statement shortly after the shooting, that Rusa officers were dispatched to the scene after several witnesses reported shots being fired at a grey VW Polo.

Balram said when Rusa members arrived at the scene, they discovered paramedics from a private ambulance service examining the driver of the vehicle.

“The Department of Home Affairs employee sustained approximately six gunshot wounds to her body and one shot to her head,” said Balram.

He said the woman was declared dead at the scene.

More on this

“According to witnesses, a male passenger disembarked from the vehicle while it was in motion. The man drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the female. Her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into construction barriers. The suspect thereafter fled on foot,” said Balram.

He said the motive for the murder has not been confirmed at this stage.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police in oThongathi were investigation the murder.

“She was declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting has not been established as yet and a search for the suspects is under way,” said Netshiunda.

A bullet casing found at the scene of a shooting on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi. A woman believed to be a Home Affairs employee was shot and killed in her vehicle: Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa)

A woman was shot dead in her VW Polo vehicle, on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi. She is believed to be a Home Affairs employee.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalCrime and courtsShootingMurder

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe