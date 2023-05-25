Woman gunned down in her vehicle in oThongathi believed to be a Home Affairs employee

Durban – A woman, who was shot dead while seated in her VW Polo on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi on Thursday, is believed to be an employee of the Department of Home Affairs. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said in a statement shortly after the shooting, that Rusa officers were dispatched to the scene after several witnesses reported shots being fired at a grey VW Polo.

Balram said when Rusa members arrived at the scene, they discovered paramedics from a private ambulance service examining the driver of the vehicle. “The Department of Home Affairs employee sustained approximately six gunshot wounds to her body and one shot to her head,” said Balram. He said the woman was declared dead at the scene.

“According to witnesses, a male passenger disembarked from the vehicle while it was in motion. The man drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the female. Her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into construction barriers. The suspect thereafter fled on foot,” said Balram. He said the motive for the murder has not been confirmed at this stage. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police in oThongathi were investigation the murder.

"She was declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting has not been established as yet and a search for the suspects is under way," said Netshiunda.