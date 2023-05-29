Woman gunned down while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in Montclair

Durban – A woman was fatally wounded in a shooting incident while seated in the back seat of a vehicle on Boniface Avenue in the Montclair area south of Durban yesterday (Monday) afternoon.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, said just after 3.30pm paramedics received numerous calls about a shooting incident.
When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found multiple security companies in attendance. He said paramedics were then shown to a patient.
“A female believed to be in her late 60s was found lying in the back of the vehicle.
“Paramedics assessed the patient and found that she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head,” said Jamieson.
Woman gunned down in her vehicle in oThongathi believed to be a Home Affairs employee
KZN man, 27, who raped 15-year-old cousin sentenced to double life imprisonment
Man caught transporting dagga in KZN with a street value of R2.5 million receives 10-year jail term
Sewage spilling into a Durban primary school has led to nearly 900 pupils left stranded at home for 2 weeks
Jamieson said unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased at the scene.
“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, SAPS from Montclair were in attendance and will be investigating further,” he said.
Last week, The Mercury reported that a woman believed to be a Home Affairs employee was shot dead while sitting in her VW Polo on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police in oThongathi were investigating the murder.
“She was declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting has not been established as yet and a search for the suspects is under way,” said Netshiunda.