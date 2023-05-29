Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 29, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Woman gunned down while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in Montclair

Woman was killed in a shooting incident while sitting at the back of a vehicle on Boniface Avenue in the Montclair area south of Durban. l ALS PARAMEDICS

Woman was killed in a shooting incident while sitting at the back of a vehicle on Boniface Avenue in the Montclair area south of Durban. l ALS PARAMEDICS

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – A woman was fatally wounded in a shooting incident while seated in the back seat of a vehicle on Boniface Avenue in the Montclair area south of Durban yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, said just after 3.30pm paramedics received numerous calls about a shooting incident.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found multiple security companies in attendance. He said paramedics were then shown to a patient.

“A female believed to be in her late 60s was found lying in the back of the vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patient and found that she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head,” said Jamieson.

More on this

Jamieson said unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased at the scene.

“At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, SAPS from Montclair were in attendance and will be investigating further,” he said.

Last week, The Mercury reported that a woman believed to be a Home Affairs employee was shot dead while sitting in her VW Polo on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police in oThongathi were investigating the murder.

“She was declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting has not been established as yet and a search for the suspects is under way,” said Netshiunda.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

SAPSDurbanKwaZulu-NatalShootingMurderCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe