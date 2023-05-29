Woman gunned down while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in Montclair

Durban – A woman was fatally wounded in a shooting incident while seated in the back seat of a vehicle on Boniface Avenue in the Montclair area south of Durban yesterday (Monday) afternoon. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, said just after 3.30pm paramedics received numerous calls about a shooting incident.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found multiple security companies in attendance. He said paramedics were then shown to a patient. “A female believed to be in her late 60s was found lying in the back of the vehicle. “Paramedics assessed the patient and found that she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head,” said Jamieson.

Jamieson said unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased at the scene. “At this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, SAPS from Montclair were in attendance and will be investigating further,” he said. Last week, The Mercury reported that a woman believed to be a Home Affairs employee was shot dead while sitting in her VW Polo on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi on Thursday.