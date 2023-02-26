Woman injured and taken to hospital after fire breaks out at hotel in Durban CBD

Durban - A hotel in Smith Street in the Durban CBD was evacuated on Saturday after a fire broke out in it. One woman was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital. In a statement on Saturday, eThekwini Municipality said the city’s fire and emergency crews had responded to a fire in the morning.

The municipality said that, upon arrival, fire and emergency personnel had immediately located the floor where the fire had originated. “All efforts were made to rescue and evacuate the occupants of the hotel, as the smoke had started to spread to other apartments.” The municipality said a full sweep and thorough search was done to ensure no one was trapped in the building.

“After the fire was extinguished, affected floors were barricaded to prevent access (to them) until the structural engineers certify them to be safe for use. There were no fatalities reported. However, one occupant had to be treated for smoke inhalation.” The city said an investigation was under way to establish the cause of the fire. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that at around 9.30am on Saturday paramedics responded to a hotel fire.