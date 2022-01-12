Woman killed, another injured, in multiple vehicle crash at notorious M7/N2 interchange

DURBAN - A woman believed to be in her 40s died in a multi-vehicle accident on the M7 at the N2 interchange this afternoon. The accident involved two trucks and three cars.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services said paramedics responded after receiving several calls about a collision just after 1pm. Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said: “It is believed that a truck had somehow lost control before colliding with another truck and three motor vehicles,” he said. Jamieson said the collision happened at the robot junction and the truck managed to stop a few metres down the road from the collision point of impact.

“One person, a lady in her forties, sustained critical injuries and paramedics attempted to resuscitate her however her injuries were too severe and she passed away on the scene,” he said. Jamieson said another woman, who has not been named, sustained minor injuries. He said the woman was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that she required.

A woman was killed and another was injured in a multiple vehicle accident on the N2/M7 interchange in Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services. In December , The mercury reported that a biker, believed to be in his sixties, collided with a light motor vehicle in what was described as an horrific accident on the M7 eastbound after Main Road.

In November, a man believed to be in his fifties died following an accident between a truck and a light delivery on the M7 West bound at the N2 interchange. In July last year, IOL reported that one person was killed in a horror accident on the M7 highway. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed a case of culpable homicide was opened at Bellair SAPS.