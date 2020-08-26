Woman nabbed on charges of defrauding Sassa of R7m

Durban - A 54-year-old woman is set to join her two co-accused in court after they were arrested for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of more than R7 million.

Lindiwe Shangase was arrested in Westville and police recovered two cellphones, personal files, bank cards and other documents.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said Shangase and her two co-accused Sibusisiwe Gazu and Bongani Gumede are wanted in connection with fraudulent activity in Ixopo where 47 fake Sassa cards were issued.

Gwala said the suspect’s arrest came after a case of fraud was registered at Ixopo SAPS, where the two men were arrested on November 1, on Margaret Street in Ixopo. The pair were found in possession of 47 Sassa cards and R73 000 in cash.

"The suspect was responsible for fraudulently issuing 47 Sassa cards. The total value of the amount of money defrauded is R 7 295 550. The suspect appeared at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court today. She was granted bail of R10 000. All three accused will appear again at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on September 22.