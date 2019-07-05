File photo

Durban - A Ballito woman is being investigated for fraud after she allegedly claimed her 3-year-old son was dying of cancer to extort donations from people in Durban and Cape Town. This comes after she was arrested on a separate fraud charge related to non-payment of bills for accommodation for at least two guest houses in Durban.

The case regarding the cancer scam was opened against the 27-year-old mother of two children - who cannot be named so as to protect the identities of her children - by the father of the children.

Paul Scheepers of forensics and tracking company Eagle Eye Solution Technologies said the father had hired him to find his son.

“The dad came to me because his son, who’d been with his ex-wife for a while, was allegedly using the son to extort money from people in Durban and Cape Town,” he said.

He said the mother had allegedly lied to people and said her son was dying of cancer and many people had donated.

Based on this, Scheepers said the father opened a case against his ex-wife at Brackenfell police station.

Cape Town police confirmed that they were investigating a case of fraud.

Meanwhile, in Durban, the mother’s friend sent a letter to East Coast Radio’s Big Favour, where she claimed the boy was in Cape Town undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“I’m a single parent and it’s not easy,” she said during a radio interview.

As part of the Big Favour, the mother and her friend were offered a day package at a spa in Fairways.

East Coast Radio said they were aware of the alleged scam.

“We care about all the people of our province, so when needs arise, we try to assist communities and individuals where we can, but it does, for the most part, rely on their honesty,” said ECR’s programme manager, Zane Derbyshire.

He said once they were aware of the scam, the information was shared with the sponsor.

“We vet requests for assistance, but scamsters do occasionally get through,” said Derbyshire.

Scheepers said the mother had also allegedly used fraudulent cheques and proof of payments as she moved from guest house to guest house.

Police confirmed that in May the mother failed to pay for accommodation at a guest house in Winter Avenue between May 19 and June 16 ,as well as another guest house in Salt Rock between June 13 and 18.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said cases of fraud were opened at Umhlali and Berea police stations for investigation.

Gwala said the mother was arrested and she appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The boy has been returned to his father.

The Mercury