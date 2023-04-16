Woman remanded in custody in eManzimtoti business fraud case, warrant of arrest issued for accomplice

Durban - A woman accused of defrauding an eManzimtoti business, where she was employed, out of R2 million, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court last week. She was remanded in custody, while a warrant of arrest has been issued for her co-accused.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that last Wednesday, members from the Hawks Durban Serious Corruption Investigation arrested 45-year-old Ramonia Naidu for fraud and corruption. Mhlongo said during the period between May 2017 and November 2018, Naidu was employed by a company in eManzimtoti. “It is alleged that she colluded with a service provider who was supplying chemicals to (the company) and defrauded the company of more than R2m,” he said.

Mhlongo said Naidu allegedly placed orders from the supplier and falsified delivery notes. The supplier would then receive payment for personal gain, he said. According to Mhlongo, the company received information about the irregularities and an audit was conducted.

“During the audit, it was discovered that Naidu was defrauding the company. A case of fraud and corruption was reported at eManzimtoti police station,” he said. He said the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for investigation and the accused was then arrested. Mhlongo said the case was postponed to April 17 for a bail application.