Woman says she prayed for an ‘angel’ after private security officer recovers her stolen vehicle on the N2 near eManzimtoti

Durban - Blue Security said an officer from its specialised tactical team, the Community Crime Prevention Unit, recovered a stolen vehicle on the N2 highway near eManzimtoti on Friday afternoon. Max Naicker, Blue Security Operations manager said their tactical officer was patrolling when she received information about the vehicle.

Naicker said the vehicle was reported stolen from the Malvern area on a crime WhatsApp group. “She was on the N2 Highway heading north when she spotted and proceeded to a vehicle fitting the description of the stolen vehicle parked on the South side of the highway.” Naicker said upon arrival, the officer confirmed the stolen vehicle registration, which the suspects had abandoned.

“The complainant, who was busy reporting the matter to the police, was notified, and she and Amanzimtoti SAPS quickly made their way to the scene.” Naicker said the owner was able to claim her personal belongings. “The relieved owner recovered her personal items in the vehicle and thanked our tactical officer for her prayers answered. Adding, she prayed for an ‘Angel’ to find her vehicle.”

Naicker added that the recovered vehicle was handed over to eManzimtoti SAPS for further investigation. “Well done to our alert tactical officer for a swift recovery.” In a separate incident earlier this month, Blue security recovered a stolen bicycle within two hours of it being taken from a property.

Naicker said the vigilance of a resident and collaboration of safety partners in the eManzimtoti area led to Blue Security’s Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPO) recovering the stolen bicycle. “Our members received information about the theft of a bicycle on the CCPO radio.” Naicker added that the owner contacted them with a detailed description of the suspect.