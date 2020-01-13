Ntombenhle Mthethwa, 22, was helped by taxi driver Nhlonipho Zulu of Richards Bay to give birth to a baby boy after nurses at Buxedine clinic in KwaNongoma refused to treat her.
The KZN Health Department has announced the suspension of the nurses to ensure that the matter is fully investigated.
Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Mthethwa said she was not happy that the department had taken such a drastic step against the nurses.
“Even though I don’t appreciate what they have done, I don’t want them to lose their jobs because of me. I just hope that this incident will be used to make them realise that patients need to be treated with respect and dignity. I hope they will do better next time,” said Mthethwa.