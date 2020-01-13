Woman who gave birth in taxi after being chased from clinic, says not all nurses are bad









A KwaZulu-Natal woman who gave birth in a taxi after two nurses at a northern KZN clinic turned her away has appealed to health authorities to give the employees another chance. Picture: Mylene / Pixabay Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal woman who gave birth in a taxi after two nurses at a northern KZN clinic turned her away has appealed to health authorities to give the employees another chance. Ntombenhle Mthethwa, 22, was helped by taxi driver Nhlonipho Zulu of Richards Bay to give birth to a baby boy after nurses at Buxedine clinic in KwaNongoma refused to treat her. The KZN Health Department has announced the suspension of the nurses to ensure that the matter is fully investigated. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Mthethwa said she was not happy that the department had taken such a drastic step against the nurses. “Even though I don’t appreciate what they have done, I don’t want them to lose their jobs because of me. I just hope that this incident will be used to make them realise that patients need to be treated with respect and dignity. I hope they will do better next time,” said Mthethwa.

She said that if it had not been for the assistance of Zulu, she did not know what would have happened to her and her baby.

“I will forever be grateful to him.”

Zulu said he was relieved that both the mother and baby had survived the ordeal.

He said he had rushed Mthethwa to the nearest clinic after he was told that the woman was in labour and needed emergency assistance.

“I gave her a lift to the clinic and she was in pain. When we arrived at the clinic, the nurses refused to help her and I then rushed her to a hospital, but it was too late. She asked me to pull over because she could feel that her baby was coming. I stopped at the side of the road and she gave birth,” the 31-year-old taxi driver said.

The KZN Department of Health has now called for a formal investigation into the conduct of the two nurses.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu welcomed the nurses’ suspension.

“This will enable the investigation to take place without hindrance. Without pronouncing on the innocence or guilt of the accused, we hope that this swift and decisive action will send a strong message.

“We want all healthcare professionals who are planning to mistreat patients to be clear that they will not get away with it,” she said.

Simelane-Zulu said patients, just like healthcare workers, had rights which must be protected, respected and upheld at all times.

“If you misbehave, there will be consequences,” the MEC warned.

She further urged all nursing staff at clinics and hospitals to use the existing compliments and complaints mechanisms so that any identified challenges could receive attention.

