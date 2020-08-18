Woolworths sets the record straight after 'old' photograph on mask wearing in stores resurfaces on social media

Durban - International retail giant, Woolworths, has refuted allegations made on social media that they will not enforce the wearing of masks and gloves in their stores.

On Monday, a photograph surfaced on social media of a sign outside a Woolworths store.

The sign read: "In line with the World Health Organisation (WHO), we have been advised against the use of face masks as they do not prove to be effective in preventing infection for the wearer. Also gloves are no effective because research has shown that microbial standards are better achieved when people wash their hands correctly, adn people will more regularly wash their hands when not wearing gloves. Gloves have further been shown to lead to sweating which again incubates microbes."

However, responding to questions by The Mercury, a Woolworths spoken said the image was old.

A photograph of an old sign placed outside a Woolworths shop.

"This was signage that was in store at the start of lockdown. This stance has since changed and all our people wear masks and or visors," the spokesperson said.