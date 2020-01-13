According to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), a contract has been awarded to a new company and the project is expected to continue for 10 months.
A Sanral spokesperson said the tender had been awarded to Raubex for completion of the unfinished roadworks, while the contract administration would be undertaken by Naidu Consulting Engineers.
“Work will commence in the first quarter of 2020 once the contractor finalises initial appointments of SMME contractors from the project area.
“Construction will be carried out in clearly defined construction zones,” Sanral said.