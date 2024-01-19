Matric pupils who celebrated outstanding results in their final exams said they achieved success through focusing on their well-being, working hard throughout the year and finding support from their peers. The pupils all obtained eight distinctions in the matric exams.

Sam Walker, 19, from Eden College Durban, said that she found the year very enjoyable despite the pressure. “It was one of the best years of my life. I grew as a person and I found support from my peers. There were great times during the matric year as it was the first time I went overseas due to an essay competition which was a great experience.” Sam, who plans to study medicine at UCT, said that she coped with the stress by reading a lot.

“I also spent time with my family. I knew it was also important to take care of my well-being. I would advise the matric class of 2024 don’t be too hard on yourself and don’t allow people to pressure you with questions about your future, focus on your health, take care of yourself and you will do well in matric.” Keshav Hurpaul, 18, from Eden College Durban, paid tribute to his teachers for helping him achieve the best possible results. “I really enjoyed my matric dance and singing the anthem every Friday is something that I’m going to miss. My family and friends and support base is what got me through the pressure of the matric year.”

Keshav said he wanted to study actuarial science. “I have applied to Wits University, University of Johannesburg and University of Pretoria. I’m still deciding where I will study. I would advise this year’s matric pupils, not to be afraid to speak to family and friends as it’s a tough year. It’s important to find a friend that you can study together with during all the long hours and talk about challenges.” Lukas Friedrich, 18, from Westville Boys High School, said that the matric year was challenging.

“You have to keep on top of your game, always make sure you catch up with all your work and if you keep studying, you will be fine. I plan to study electrical engineering at Stellenbosch University.” Lukas added that he coped with the pressures by taking consistent breaks. “I played a lot of sport to relieve the stress. Don’t be discouraged if your results are not what you want during the year, just keep working hard and seek help from tutors.”

Maria Weber, 18, from Durban Girls’ High School, who is planning to do a Bachelor of Science in genetics and psychology degree at University of Pretoria, said she wanted to specialise in neuropsychology as she had become interested in neuroscience. “I find it fascinating how the brain can have such an influence. I’ve faced quite a lot of health challenges for the last three years, so I did a lot of school from my room because I wasn’t physically able to go to school so that was definitely something that I struggled with not only physically but also emotionally to deal with just not living the same matric life as everyone else was.” She said it was important to have people around you to give you perspective about the matric year and life beyond it.