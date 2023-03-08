Worker dies after falling at least 10 metres off scaffolding in oThongathi, 2 others injured

Durban - One of three workers, who was seriously injured as a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in the oThongathi area, died on Wednesday. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said IPSS medical rescue advanced life paramedics together with rescue teams were called out to the scene of an industrial accident.

Speaking to “The Mercury” after the accident, IPSS operations manager Keith Pillay, who was at the scene, said there were a total of three casualties. “Two of the three patients were critically injured with head injuries after falling from scaffolding approximately 10 to 15 metres in height,” he said. According to Pillay, both of the patients were found more than 10 metres apart.

Meyrick said two patients were transported to hospital with serious injuries under the care of IPSS paramedics. He said the third patient was in a critical condition and was being treated by IPSS advanced life support paramedics. The patient was airlifted to a suitable facility for the further care that he required. “One of the patients being transported to a nearby facility has unfortunately passed away in hospital,” said Meyrick in an update on the condition of the injured workers.

In an unrelated incident on Wednesday, striking KZN nurses attacked an IPSS ambulance transporting a child. “While transporting a child in critical condition, under the care of IPSS medical advanced life support to Stanger hospital, our ambulance was attacked by striking nurses at the entrance of the hospital, attempting to forcefully remove the young patient from our ambulance,” said Meyrick. Meyrick said paramedics managed to get through to the casualty ward with the patient.