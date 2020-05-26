Worker killed after boundary wall collapses in Inanda during construction

Durban – One person was killed and three others were injured after a building collapsed in Dube Village, in Inanda, yesterday afternoon. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said a group of men were busy with the construction of a garage at a house when the boundary wall collapsed on them. He said that together with Life Response, SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue, they managed to rescue three people. “Three workers sustained injuries and one person died. One of the injured sustained critical injuries,” said Herbst. The owner of the house, Moeketsi Lesome, said his family and neighbours were in shock. He claimed it was part of his neighbour’s wall that had collapsed on the men.

Lesome said that he was inside the house when he heard a rumbling sound and then screaming.

The owner of the house claimed it was part of his neighbour’s wall that had collapsed on the men. Picture: Supplied / IPSS

“I ran outside and I saw that the neighbour’s wall had fallen on to the workers. We screamed for help, and together with others from the community we tried to dig through the rubble to take the trapped men out.

“Two of them were completely covered by the rubble while the others had their arms and legs trapped,” he said.

Lesome said five men had been working at the site for the past three weeks as they were extending the house.

“The one worker, who was across the street fetching sand, said he tried to warn them but it was too late. We are very hurt by what has happened,” he said.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident.

She said a 30-year-old man died.

“The body was recovered and handed over to members of Inanda SAPS. An inquest docket was opened,” said Mbele.