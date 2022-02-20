Worker killed by concrete slab at site in Durban North

Durban - A man believed to be in his late forties died tragically when a concrete slab fell on top of him while he and his colleagues were building a swimming pool at a property in Durban North on Saturday. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene on Saturday just after 1pm together with the SAPS and the eThekweni Durban Fire Department.

Jamieson said paramedics were escorted to the patient, in his late forties, by his colleagues. “The man unfortunately sustained major injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead. “It is believed that the man and his colleagues were building a section for a pool when a concrete slab fell on him,” he said.

Last week, IOL reported that a worker was killed when a sand bank collapsed on to him at a construction site in Musgrave. Jamieson said when they arrived on the scene with eThekwini Fire Services, other workers were trying to dig up the sand around the man. "The eThekwini Fire Department together with ALS paramedics quickly took over from the workers and managed to free most of his body.