DURBAN - Security and police personnel were sent to municipal offices and depots south of Durban yesterday after aggrieved contract workers allegedly stormed the uMlazi parks depot and Sizakala office at KwaMnyandu Mall yesterday morning. The group disrupted services and operations that forced the office to close for the day.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede condemned the disruption of services and operations. She said she was made aware of the situation yesterday morning.

“Staff and customers were locked out of the office. This behaviour is completely uncalled for, and illegal. We will ensure that we do everything within our means to put an end to this disruption,” Gumede said.

“All security and police personnel have been deployed to all municipal offices and depots within the region to curb any further disruptions and ensure the safety of our staff and customers.”

The city said customers would be updated on the situation via its social media accounts.

It is believed the incident is linked to the ongoing stand-off between the municipality and city contractors who collect refuse in the area.

Recently, refuse removal was disrupted in uMlazi, Chesterville and Mayville, leaving residents fuming.

A dispute, allegedly over payments, saw contractors down tools last Wednesday, leaving piles of rubbish rotting in the heat. The contractors said they had not been paid for work done last month, and they were not given any explanation.

On Monday, the occupants of a bakkie set refuse and tyres alight on the N2 highway which brought traffic to a standstill. Police are still searching for the culprits.

The city said this week it had decided to use internal resources for refusal removal in the affected areas.

“Escorted by metro police, Cleansing and Solid Waste is utilising its internal resources and will today collect refuse in uMlazi AA, BB, V and F sections,” the city said.

The city said that the refuse disruption was due to unknown groups that had threatened teams assigned to eradicate the collection backlog in uMlazi.

