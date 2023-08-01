Worry over places of worship becoming easy targets for criminals after brazen Verulam church robbery

Durban - Religious bodies have raised their concern about the increasing number of places of worship in Durban that are being targeted by criminals. The concern comes after a video went viral of a live-streaming church service in Verulam, where a pastor could be seen being held up by a gunman during a night prayer service last week. Police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of robbery.

Deon Govender, a member and volunteer at the Immanuel Community Church in Verulam, said he was recording the live-stream video when the five gunmen entered the church. “We were shocked, scared and traumatised. The five men entered the church, pointed guns at us, took all the congregants’ cellphones and wallets and even took the device on which the live stream was being shown. “It’s shocking what happened to us as we are a small church and are still in the process of completing the church. I am currently not working and dedicate all my time to taking care of the church, ensuring the church services go ahead and assisting with the building of the church. We are still raising money to finish the building, fencing and installing security measures.”

Govender said two vehicles were also stolen by the gang. “We know that there are dangers everywhere but we never thought that a place of worship would be targeted by criminals.” Pastor Steven Govender from Immanuel Community Church said he was distraught after the robbery.

“As much as we are relieved that none of us were injured, it is unbelievable that we as a church would go through such a disturbing event. I know that our members are not taking this well.” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Verulam police were investigating a case of business robbery following an incident that occurred on July 27 on Spring Road, Buffelsdraai. “It is alleged that five armed suspects stormed into a church during a service and robbed the congregants of their possessions at gunpoint. Reports indicate that the suspects allegedly drove off in two vehicles belonging to some of the victims.”

Ashwin Trikamjee, president of the Hindu Maha Sabha, said it was sad that places of worship were being targeted. “We have had incidents where brass murthis have been stolen from our temples. We have requested that temples install and implement security measures when they are having services and this has helped.” Trikamjee said it was disappointing to see that other places of worship were being attacked and robbed in this way.