The 26 foot Yacht Magenta is towed into port by the National Sea Rescue Institute in Durban. Picture: NSRI



A sudden rain storm and change in wind speed and direction saw a number of boats get into difficulties around Durban on Sunday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said that at 5pm, its Durban duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) after a request for help from the yacht Tequila Sunrise which had run aground.

The NSRI said while crew were launching 2 sea rescue craft Megan II and Eikos Rescuer II, the harbour pilot boat Lufafa went to assist the yacht and were able to pull the vessel off the breakwater and tow her to the navy mooring safely.

NSRI crew were then diverted to respond to assist the yacht Four Years who was at the entrance to the harbour and needing assistance in the strong winds.

However a police sea border control boat reached the yacht Four Winds and towed her to the international yacht moorings.

Sea rescue craft Megan II then responded to assist the yacht Magenta with 3 crew onboard, 2 males and a female, who were on an afternoon cruise on motor power when the storm caught them and their single motor was unable to cope in the conditions.

NSRI rendezvoused with them four nautical miles off-shore of the Moses Mabhida Stadium and they were towed to the Point Marina.

Also the NSRI sea rescue craft Eikos Rescuer II responded to assist the harbour tug boat Fleur du Cap to locate an unmanned rubber duck, which had dislodged from a vessel during the storm and was swept away.

NSRI located the rubber-duck with the centre console washed overboard but still attached and it was towed to Fleur du Cap to be returned.