This has led to simmering tensions between the new kid on the block, YoTaxi, and the other established e-hailing operators, with fears being expressed that this could spark violence in the province’s transport sector. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a YoTaxi owner is seen threatening Uber and Bolt drivers.
“Tell your owners to come and join, and put their cars under YoTaxi, so that they can be safe. This is our job and it belongs to the taxi industry,” said a taxi owner.
Andre de Bruin, chairperson of the Durban e-Hailing Association, said they were aware of the threats made by Yotaxi towards their drivers.
“Lets wait for one of our vehicles to be impounded by these taxi owners, and they will see what will happen to them. Believe me, if the taxi owners think that they’re going to push us over, we’re waiting for them,” said De Bruin.