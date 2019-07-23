Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Durban - A young KwaZulu-Natal man, who walked off with his DAILY LOTTO Jackpot winnings of more than R500 000, said he plans to spend some of his money making sure his family's living conditions improve. The 21-year-old who paid just R6 for his ticket and selected his numbers manually, remained composed at he collected his winnings of R531,938 at the ITHUBA branch in Umhlanga.

He described himself as a careful spender who is both family and community-oriented.

“There are two things that are a priority to me at this point: my family and my community. I will spend some of the money on improving my family’s living conditions so that we have a more comfortable home. I also want to use a part of my winnings to help the elderly people in my community. It breaks my

heart to see them suffer and I’m glad I am now in a position to make some difference in their lives”, he said.

“Furthermore, I want to save a portion of my winnings while I continue to work. I trust that I will receive more blessings for helping others, particularly the elderly and that one day, I will win an even bigger jackpot from the Lottery”, he said.

The winner received financial advice and psychological counselling that ITHUBA provides to winners of R50 000 and above.

Since its launch in March 2019, DAILY LOTTO has paid out R 156,498,193.20 to more than 13,560,051 winners to date.

The Mercury