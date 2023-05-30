Young KwaMashu couple die as blaze destroys shack

Durban - A KwaMashu couple died in a shack fire at the weekend. While the cause of the fire is unknown, it has been reported that it started after power had been restored after load shedding.

Philisiwe Gumede, 21, and her partner Andile Shabalala, 24, died in the fire in Siyanda B section. It is believed Gumede had been coming from a night vigil and Shabalala had suggested that she spend the night at his place. Neighbour Sipho Dlamini said that they were woken by screams and found that Shabalala’s shack was burning.

He said they forced open the door and called for emergency services. Gumede was declared dead at the scene and Shabalala died in hospital. Bancane Radebe, Shabalala’s aunt, described the incident as horrific and said the family did not have the means to pay for the funeral. “When I received a call from our neighbours in KwaMashu, I was shocked that Andile and his girlfriend were found dead in that manner.

“The two leave behind their 2-year old daughter,” she said. Ward councillor Sthembiso Mzimela said it was believed that the fire started after power had been restored after load shedding. “We need to raise awareness to try and avoid such cases. We cannot continue to have people losing their lives due to load shedding.”