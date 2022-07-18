Young Mayville mother graduates with flying colours from DUT despite having a baby in her final year

Durban - Despite setbacks and challenges, Sthembile Mthembu from Mayville obtained her National Diploma in Library and Information Studies with a cum laude pass from the Durban University of Technology (DUT). She was among the graduands at DUT’s Autumn Graduation Ceremony held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban last week.

Mthembu, 23, who missed out on some classes due to lack of data and connectivity issues, also faced another challenge as she had a baby during her final year of study. Mthembu, who was funded by the National Student Financial Scheme (NSFAS), said it was difficult to maintain her school work and her pregnancy, and she even had to write some tests in the labour ward. “Having NSFAS as the only income wasn’t easy but I knew I could not ask for help at home because they were also going through various financial struggles, so I had to use NSFAS for food, clothes, toiletries and more. I said to myself, ‘after all, the only important thing is going to school and getting knowledge’,” added Mthembu.

She said her journey to DUT wasn’t easy and staying at student res came with its own difficulties. “I said to myself that I will give my studies my full attention, no matter what negative circumstances I encounter through the journey. The new environment wasn't easy, being away from my parents, often surrounded by the wrong people, but I kept my focus. I am very proud of myself,” said Mthembu beaming with excitement. Mthembu said she plans to further her studies to a PhD level and publish a book relating to the field of library science and the available opportunities people are not aware of.