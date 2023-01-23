Young people are falling victim to #sextortion, warn SAPS

Durban - The South African Police Service(SAPS) said many young people are falling victim to #sextortion which can start on any social media network, app, site or game.

“A predator will reach out to a young person often using a profile picture of an attractive person. They will usually choose a picture that represents the same age group. Through deception, manipulation or threats, the predator convinces the young person to produce an explicit video or image. Once they have the image, the threats and blackmailing begin,” said the police.

SAPS advised that these criminals often ask for money or even more explicit photographs or video material that they use as child pornography.

SAPS provides tips on how you can prevent this: