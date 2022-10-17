Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Young woman allegedly killed by Hillcrest cop described as sweet and caring

A selfie of Enhle Majozi with her father Oscar Msomi.

Enhle Majozi with her father, Oscar Msomi. Picture: Supplied

Published 20m ago

Share

Durban - Two women from KwaNyuswa, near Hillcrest, Sthembile Ngobese, 23, and Enhle Majozi, 18, were allegedly murdered by a police officer on Friday.

It is alleged that the officer, Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane, 23, who was stationed at Hillcrest police station, was dating both women.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sikhakhane appeared briefly in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody until Tuesday next week for further investigation.

He faces two counts of murder.

Ngobese’s best friend, Sibusisiwe Dlamini, said she knew both her and the alleged perpetrator from school and their relationship started in Grade 11.

More on this

She described Ngobese as caring and loving.

“She took care of everyone, she was the one friend who knew when I was hungry and when I was sad. She was at times a parental figure in my life.

“I knew the guy and thought of him as a friend, but when I saw him today in court I couldn’t recognise him. He had no remorse and maybe because he is a police officer he feels untouchable,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Majozi’s family was also in court and her father, Oscar Msomi, said he has lost his best friend and singing buddy.

Msomi said when Enhle was born, her mother was in Grade 8 and he was doing his matric, and that meant he had to step up and take care of her while her mother focused on school.

Story continues below Advertisement

“She was an angel, she always had an angelic aura. For me it’s a huge loss, I have lost my best friend.

“We used to sing and write music together and we had plans for our music.”

According to Msomi, his daughter and the alleged perpetrator had been dating for not more than six months.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development said the information around what happened remained sketchy; however, it was alleged that both young women were shot multiple times and 11 spent cartridges were found on the scene.

“It is believed that the firearm used could be a service pistol.”

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peaceSAPSDurbanKwaZulu-NatalMurder Gender-based ViolenceGBV

Share

Recent stories by:

Khethukuthula Xulu