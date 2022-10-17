Young woman allegedly killed by Hillcrest cop described as sweet and caring

Durban - Two women from KwaNyuswa, near Hillcrest, Sthembile Ngobese, 23, and Enhle Majozi, 18, were allegedly murdered by a police officer on Friday.
It is alleged that the officer, Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane, 23, who was stationed at Hillcrest police station, was dating both women.
Sikhakhane appeared briefly in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and was remanded in custody until Tuesday next week for further investigation.
He faces two counts of murder.
Ngobese’s best friend, Sibusisiwe Dlamini, said she knew both her and the alleged perpetrator from school and their relationship started in Grade 11.
She described Ngobese as caring and loving.
“She took care of everyone, she was the one friend who knew when I was hungry and when I was sad. She was at times a parental figure in my life.
“I knew the guy and thought of him as a friend, but when I saw him today in court I couldn’t recognise him. He had no remorse and maybe because he is a police officer he feels untouchable,” she said.
Majozi’s family was also in court and her father, Oscar Msomi, said he has lost his best friend and singing buddy.
Msomi said when Enhle was born, her mother was in Grade 8 and he was doing his matric, and that meant he had to step up and take care of her while her mother focused on school.
“She was an angel, she always had an angelic aura. For me it’s a huge loss, I have lost my best friend.
“We used to sing and write music together and we had plans for our music.”
According to Msomi, his daughter and the alleged perpetrator had been dating for not more than six months.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development said the information around what happened remained sketchy; however, it was alleged that both young women were shot multiple times and 11 spent cartridges were found on the scene.
“It is believed that the firearm used could be a service pistol.”