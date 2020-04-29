Your cat cannot infect you with Covid-19, says SPCA

Durban - There is no record of any animal to human or animal to animal transmissions of Covid-19. This is according to the Durban and Coast SPCA.

Posting on their Facebook page this week, the organisation said there was no need to panic.

"If someone in your household is ill or shows any signs of having contracted the Covid-19 virus, we recommend that person refrains from caring for any pets in the house and practices social distancing from them as well."

"If that is not possible, we recommend wearing a cloth face mask around your pets and wash your hands thoroughly with soap before and after interactions with your pets and do not hug or kiss your pet," the SPCA said.

"There is no reason to panic, your pets are a part of your family and as such please treat them with love and kindness at all times, this virus is new, this virus is unknown but together we can get through this and all animals need our love and support now more than ever. Even after lockdown don’t allow your pets to interact with any other animals and keep them away from crowded areas," the organisation said.