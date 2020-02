Zandile Gumede claps back at SONA attendance furore









Zandile Gumede Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY Durban - Embattled former Durban mayor, Zandile Gumede, has hit back at those who made comments about her attendance at last week's State of the Nation Address.

In a statement issued on Monday, Gumede said she was shocked to learn that her attendance made front page news. Gumede further accused the Democratic Alliance's Nicole Graham of being envious and shifting the attention from other pressing matters.

Zandile Gumede cracked the nod to the State of the Nation Address courtesy of the SA Local Government Association. Twitter







" Under normal circumstances as a public representative, such comments should have not worried me but this time it did and raised many emotions and questions for numerous reasons. The envious statement made by Cllr Nicole Graham was just another art of shifting focus from a pertinent discussion about the presence of the last apartheid President FW de Klerk who denies that he was presiding over a crime against humanity," she said.





Gumede accused Graham of "finding me guilty in her kangaroo court".





She said Graham saw it fit that focus should be shifted to her (Gumede's) travel logistics when there were glaring issues of the last surviving apartheid president spitting on the grave of many innocent lives that were loss under his command.





" It has become Graham’s second nature to protect and advocate for male in leadership positions. She has no regard for women leaders and is willing to tear apart her Durban caucus in support of another male John Steenhuisen against Mbali Ntuli. In fact, she has turned a blind eye on her opposition male wrongdoings," she said.





" I was expecting a councillor in her position to know that I am still the deputy president of SALGA and have always been a part of SONA delegation. It is not surprising that she is ignorant about local government and yet she leads a mob of councillors with such spurious utterances. The further delay by Hawks on their investigation harms my political standing in society and creates an opportunity for the likes of Graham to drag my name in the mud for her to get famous. What was the rational of the HAWKS on arresting and charging me without completing an investigation? Until today, I have not received formal court charges, hence the rule of innocent till proven guilty must apply to me as well," Gumede said.





" Our focus is to build a strong and united region in eThekwini that will take the people of the city forward. Therefore, we will not be wasting our energies on people who want to whitewash us by diverting our attention from historic facts. The fact remains that apartheid was a crime and that our land and economy remains in the hands of the minorities – and that will radically change. Nicole Graham is a beneficiary of that system and it is in her best interest that we diverted from reminding our people about the brutality of apartheid. Their agenda is to elevate the unfounded allegation of corruption against the apartheid atrocities and corruption which did not only rob us economy but also of many lives," she said.





Gumede added, " As we celebrate the centenary of Harry Gwala, we must never allow ourselves to be defenders of the status quo but work towards the unity of our people in general for us to achieve 'A better life for all' dream. We must consistently expose the enemies of our national democratic project who are dividing us and thus delaying the progress of our people."





"It is unfortunate that the media fell for her stunts, media should have not given her more attention during the red carpet because politically speaking, that where the 'elites' belong," Gumede said.