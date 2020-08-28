Zandile Gumede to step aside as MPL

Durban – Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has been asked to step aside from her role as an MPL ... for the moment. The ANC’s spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, confirmed to IOL Gumede had been asked to step aside until her appearance before the ANC’s Integrity Committee. According to reports, Gumede has also been asked to step down from her position within the eThekwini's regional task team. Gumede is currently out on bail following her arrest for her alleged involvement in a multi-million Durban Solid Waste botched tender. She was sacked as mayor last August.

Gumede's appointment as an MPL drew criticism from opposition parties, with the DA saying it was “disgusted” by her appointment.

At the time, DA Caucus leader in the City, Nicole Graham, said Gumede continued to have a grip on eThekwini's politics.

"It is obvious that the former mayor is a powerful figure in the ANC who has protection in high places. Why else would she earn a promotion back to the legislature when her absolute disgraceful behaviour is so clear for all to see," she said.

The IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa said her appointment was a clear demonstration the ANC was not honest in fighting corruption and state looting.

Commenting on Gumede being asked to step aside, Graham said although she was glad, it was a case of too little, too late.

"Why did it have to take so much public pressure for this happen? Why did it have to take John Steenhuisen cornering the president in Parliament for this to happen? Why did it have to take the public outcry for this to happen? Why does the ANC not know basic right from wrong," she said.

Gumede has yet to issue a statement on the decision.

Meanwhile, ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said party provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu was also stepping aside from the position.

Mabuyakhulu is the co-accused in the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which did not take place although R28milion was spent.

“All comrades who are charged are directed to step aside from their responsibilities immediately both from the movement and the state,” said Ntuli.

He said the PEC had a discussion with Mabuyakhulu and Gumede about the decision, which was taken shortly before the press briefing, in order to ascertain from them how best to safeguard the integrity of the ANC.

“During the period leading to the integrity commission, such comrades are not permitted or allowed to stand for or represent the ANC.

“The provincial integrity commission would be expected to ensure that it discharges its responsibility within the shortest and reasonable period of time so that the matters can ultimately come before the provincial executive committee for final approval,” said Ntuli.

Ntuli made it clear that Gumede would continue to draw a salary as the MPL, which he said was the reason the integrity commission should finalise its investigation urgently.

He said the PEC had mandated him and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala to engage with the national executive committee later on Friday about the comrades who were accused of wrongdoings.

“It is because they (NEC) have to develop a clear guideline on how to deal with the cases of comrades who are implicated in one form or another in some scandals that have a potential to tarnish the image of the ANC, but are not yet or are not facing prosecutorial procedures or charged by the court of law,” said Ntuli.

Additional reporting by Political bureau

