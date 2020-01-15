Zandile Gumede's 'dodgy tender' court case postponed - again









Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - Former eThekwini Municipality mayor, Zandile Gumede, is due back in court in April. Gumede and her co-accused made an appearance in the Durban Magistrate's court on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned to April 16. Gumede and her co-accused are facing a number of charges relating to an apparent dodgy tender with the city's Durban Solid Waste unit. In court on Wednesday, it was heard that the State will be traversing through thousands of documents, cellphone records, more than 200 gigs of laptop and computer data. Among the documents seized from one of the accused homes, reportedly showed that payments continued after the tender ended.

The court has heard that the states investigation includes traversing through thousands of documents, cellphone records, more than 200gigs of laptop and pc data. Among those were documents seized from one of the accused house that showed payments continued after tender ended. — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) January 15, 2020

Gumede is due to address her the large crowd that braved Durban's sweltering conditions to show their support. Speaking briefly to the media following her appearance, Gumede said she was upset that the matter was adjourned yet again.

Coming out of the Durban commercial crimes court a little while ago, former eThekwini mayor, #ZandileGumede, expressed her concerns regarding the latest postponement of her corruption case. She briefly said it has been almost a year the matter started yet they are stl not ready. pic.twitter.com/ckMsw7sVEg — Sihle Mavuso (@SANewsBot) January 15, 2020

#ZandileGumede (in glasses) as she waits to address her supporters outside the Durban commercial crimes court. She is flanked by Thembo Ntuli (left) and Musa Nciki. Ntuli and Nciki are in the Gumede slate. pic.twitter.com/lKOwzC3dnq — Sihle Mavuso (@SANewsBot) January 15, 2020

Crowds of #ZandileGumede and co-accused supporters have gathered outside the Dbn Mag court. They are awaiting the former mayor to address them pic.twitter.com/qUtLkFJvhH — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) January 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, media were barred from taking images of Gumede or recording her in court. A co-accused had to be treated by medics after he fell ill.

The Mercury