Durban - Former eThekwini Municipality mayor, Zandile Gumede, is due back in court in April. Gumede and her co-accused made an appearance in the Durban Magistrate's court on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned to April 16.
Gumede and her co-accused are facing a number of charges relating to an apparent dodgy tender with the city's Durban Solid Waste unit.
In court on Wednesday, it was heard that the State will be traversing through thousands of documents, cellphone records, more than 200 gigs of laptop and computer data. Among the documents seized from one of the accused homes, reportedly showed that payments continued after the tender ended.