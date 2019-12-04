Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said officers had been deployed to several areas in the city and would be conducting roadblocks and stop-and-search operations.
The police’s traffic management plan would be implemented this weekend. Some roads leading to the beachfront would be cordoned off.
“When a road is blocked off with concrete blocks, we call that a hard closure. We’ll also be implementing soft closures using cones and booms.
“This will be done after an assessment on parking and crowd control is done,” he said.