Zero tolerance as police get ready for festive season crowds









Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said officers had been deployed to several areas in the city and would be conducting roadblocks and stop-and-search operations. Picture: Supplied Durban - Metro police say they will take a zero tolerance approach when dealing with offenders caught drinking in public, littering and drunk driving this festive season. Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said officers had been deployed to several areas in the city and would be conducting roadblocks and stop-and-search operations. The police’s traffic management plan would be implemented this weekend. Some roads leading to the beachfront would be cordoned off. “When a road is blocked off with concrete blocks, we call that a hard closure. We’ll also be implementing soft closures using cones and booms. “This will be done after an assessment on parking and crowd control is done,” he said.

Sewpersad said the assessments would be conducted hourly every day of the festive season. The assessments included analysing the parking situation, beach access, vehicle and foot traffic.

He said parents should make use of beach tagging stations where their children would be provided with tags with emergency contact details should they get lost.

Taxis and other forms of public transport would be barred from travelling to the beach.

Taxis would have to transport holiday-makers to the old Durban Drive-In where a People Mover bus would take them to the North and South beaches. Sewpersad said that while the city wanted people to enjoy the city’s beaches this festive season, the public also needed to “obey and respect the law”.

He added that at the weekend, metro police had arrested 26 people for driving under the influence of alcohol.

From these drivers the highest alcohol level was at 0.80mg/1000ml and the lowest recorded level was 0.27mg.

At least 27 taxis were impounded in the La Lucia area for not having route permits, and a number of people were arrested for drinking in public areas such as at beaches and in parks.

Sewpersad added that they also arrested a person for theft of a truck with goods valued at R150000, and another for possession of crack cocaine.

