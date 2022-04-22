Zikalala calls for unity as KZN seeks to recover and rebuild after floods

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala has called for unity to prevail following last week’s devastating floods. Zikalala was speaking at the Durban Exhibition Centre yesterday, where the provincial government held a prayer for the deceased and the families who had lost loved ones.

Heavy rains resulted in extensive flooding and damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure. The hardest hit municipalities are eThekwini, Ugu, King Cetshwayo, iLembe, and uMgungundlovu. The premier highlighted that as of Monday, 16 672 households and 116 708 people had been affected, while 72 people were still missing. Regarding the death toll, Police Minister Bheki Cele said yesterday that it had been revised down to 435 from 448.

He said the cause of death of four people had been found to be murder, while nine had died from natural causes. Zikalala said that a number of services, such as water and electricity, had been restored in health facilities across the city, and that they were working to ensure that the schools damaged during the floods were repaired and that infrastructure, such as roads, was cleared. The premier relayed gratitude to those who provided humanitarian support and thanked all the authorities working on the ground to deal with the aftermath, including law enforcement, search and rescue, Department of Social Development and municipal staff.

Zikalala said there needed to be a co-ordinated approach to ensure that support was given to those who needed it. “We believe that we need a co-ordinated approach to ensure that we support people as the president indicated. The first step is to ensure that we provide humanitarian support, get people shelter, houses or in public halls, get them to eat and give them clothes. The second is to ensure we assess the damage and then start to rebuild. So today we are saying let us join hands in supporting the families that are affected,” said Zikalala. Zikalala committed to using the funds appropriately.

“We pledge here, and in front of the nation, to ensure that all resources that are allocated for this, to mitigate the challenges and the destruction we’ve suffered, will be utilised effectively, responsibly and we shall account for each and every cent used to repair and rebuild during this time,” said Zikalala. KwaZulu-Natal Legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce conveyed the government’s condolences to the bereaved families. “We must remain humbled by how collectively South Africans of all racial persuasions and social classes have come together to assist those families who have lost family members,” she said.

