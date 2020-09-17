Zikalala to visit KZN town hit by violent farm attacks

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to meet with the farming community in Newcastle following a scourge in farm attacks across the province in recent weeks. Zikalala will be accompanied by Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi and other senior government officials. The visit follows a recent attack on a farm in Normandien that claimed the lives of Glen and Vida Rafferty. Normandien has become a hotspot for attacks following an incident three years ago when tension between farm workers and farm owner Lawrence Hoatson reached boiling point. This escalation resulted in four of the farm workers being shot and injured while protesting at his farm gate. The tension was further aggravated when Hoatson impounded a herd of 300 cattle belonging to the local community under the charge of overgrazing.

Tension in farming communities are, however, not limited to Normandien but constantly erupt in different areas of the province.

The delegation is expected to visit the area on Saturday to engage on issues plaguing the farming community as well as look at ways in which farmers and farm workers can work together.

On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to host an imbizo on rural safety. Cele previously visited the area where members of the community and farmers raised their concerns around safety in the area.

The imbizo is aimed at looking at a holistic approach to rural safety that includes collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society.

DA spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Development Chris Pappas has welcomed the move by the government to address this scourge.

He said while the meeting comes after far too many lives have been lost, the announcement is a clear acknowledgement by the KZN government that the province has a problem in farming and rural communities.

“We hope that the outcome of the engagement will result in action steps and practical solutions being implemented. We have become accustomed to talk shops that do not result in change.

’’The DA in KZN will follow the meeting and the implementation of recommendations closely. We will follow up on the suggestions by stakeholders in committees and in the legislature,” he said.

The Mercury