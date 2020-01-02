Zinhle Muthwa's battered body found murdered in KZN South Coast
She was missing since New Year’s eve, she was picked up by a white car in her pijamas at about 9:30 pm in New Germany KZN. She is been found in eMbumbulu this morning brutally murdered. Her name is Zinhle Muthwa. pic.twitter.com/4aOnXl8i5G— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 2, 2020
My thoughts exactly, I think women need to share as much info with their friends, ie name of the guy, pictures too. Whenever they're going out with the a man doesn't matter if it's at night or daytime, they must share that info💔💔💔— MOPEDI MAN WITH SOME LIGHTNING 🌩 (@Paledi_Mk) January 2, 2020
She's my best friend she's been found but noy alive... Driving down to kzn tomorrow thank you fot every one who helped look for her. ❤️— 🌈Push🌈 (@prespushrelease) January 2, 2020
I can’t believe that we staring the new year with this again 😢condolences to her family and friends 💔 pic.twitter.com/PI9JGlJnRR— Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) January 2, 2020