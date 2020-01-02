Zinhle Muthwa's body was found at the side of a road in Umbumbulu on the KZN south coast



Durban - A case of murder has been opened following the discovery of a woman's body in Umbumbulu south of Durban on New Year's Day.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the woman's body was found at 9:55am on Wednesday morning.





"The body of a woman believed to be in her 20's was found at the Ndaya Reserve in Umbumbulu next to the road with head injuries and bruises all over her body. The circumstances surroundin the incident are being investigated and we are appealing to anyone who might have information surrounding the incident. They are urged to contact local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Gwala said.