Durban - Ethekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza is “at a loss why the Zondo Commission of Inquiry has set its sights on the municipality”. eThekwini was issued with a summons by the commission investigating state capture, and was given 10 days to supply financial records dating back 10 years, including matters that have already been investigated.

“We are at a loss, but we are hoping to find out why. But its a process we respect,” Nzuza said.

He received the subpoena from the Zondo Commission, demanding information between 2008 to 2018.

“It demanded records on the financial matters for which we made payments from 2008 to 2018, and we are preparing that information.

“I know some of the information is ready to be dispatched and there are very few items that are outstanding.”

The summons, seen by The Mercury, does not detail the reason for the demand of documents, only directing Nzuza to comply.

It demanded that he produce the annual financial statements, including the auditor-general’s management reports, as well as a schedule detailing matters that make up irregular expenditure, as recorded in the municipality’s annual reports.

The summons also asked for details of all payments made, all internal audit reports, and all forensic investigations.

A list of all the reports made via the municipality’s hotline, and the top 20 suppliers to the municipality were also requested.

“If any books, documents or objects (listed) cannot be produced, explain why that is so in an affidavit submitted to the commission within 10 days of receiving this summons,” the commission said. It warned that failure to comply without sufficient cause constituted an offence.

IFP caucus leader Mdu Nkosi said he hoped the commission would leave no stone unturned. “I have been saying that a lot of things have gone wrong with departments in this city.”

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham, said it was positive that the municipality had been called to account, adding that politicians who put the municipality in a mess should also be forced to account.

