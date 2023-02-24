Zulu king calls for action against crime

Durban - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for an urgent provincial meeting to address the killing of amakhosi and other traditional leaders in the province. Delivering the inaugural address to mark the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, the monarch said the meeting should include the government, police and traditional leadership.

“I refer with great consternation to the wanton killing of amakhosi, izinduna and councillors. As isilo (king) I am appealing to everyone to honour ubuntu and kill no one. Killing is inhuman. Killing is barbaric,” the king told the audience, which included Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Judge President Thoba Poyo-Dlwati. According to the king, the meeting should serve as a platform to ensure that killings came to an end. “The meeting (involving the government, police and traditional leadership) should be about how these structures work together in finding solutions as opposed to discussing the killings, because there is sufficient evidence that the killings are taking place in all parts of the province,” said the king.

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at the Pietermaritzburg Oval stadium for the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature yesterday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA). The king also noted that community members in areas under traditional leadership were also murdered, and this needed to be part of the discussions.

“These community members should offer solutions and their inputs should be taken into consideration because in this country no one should live in fear.” The monarch expressed concern about killings involving the use of guns, saying the availability of illegal guns was the reason that people were killed in rural and urban areas, including schools, making KZN one of the most dangerous provinces in the country.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation arrives at the Pietermaritzburg Oval stadium for the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature yesterday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA). “As your king, I sadly acknowledge that I am in a province and a country beset by this scourge. In a country where most citizens live in fear. Where day by day, at home, at work and in the streets they avoid those who are supposed to be their partners and protectors.” According to the monarch, gender-based violence and femicide were huge barriers preventing equality and dignity for women and girls.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the king’s message was fitting and it was necessary for the government to take firm action and put an end to the crime ravaging the province. “The problem of illegal guns in circulation is the reason that we have so many killings in the province, especially of traditional leadership. That is why we welcome the call of a meeting that will involve government, traditional leadership and the police,” said Hlabisa.

Guests arrive at the Pietermaritzburg Oval stadium for the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature yesterday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA). Provincial DA leader Francois Rodgers described the king’s speech as encouraging and giving a fair account of the challenges facing the province. He pledged the party’s support on the proposal to enhance tourism.

“We were very encouraged by his majesty’s call to use tourism in order to create opportunities. We will support any endeavour by the king to promote tourism,” the DA leader said. KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they would be part of the meeting called by the king. “We welcome the king’s call for such a meeting with open arms and we will be part of it,” said the police commissioner.

Today the premier will deliver the State of the Province Address, where she is expected to outline the provincial government’s priorities for the year. ANC KZN chairperson and Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma and Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA).