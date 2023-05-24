Zulu king to deliver address today

Durban - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will deliver an address this morning at an undisclosed venue, Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson iNkosi Thanduyise Mzimela confirmed last night. Speculation is rife over the contents of the address, with some suggesting that he could speak about the recent announcements that have been made by traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The king’s address will come just two days before Buthelezi is expected to address amakhosi and mayors on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast over recent developments in the Ingonyama Trust. “Yes I can confirm that the king will address the nation on Wednesday and then will be live on Ukhozi FM in the afternoon on the same day,” said iNkosi Mzimela who replaced long-serving Judge Jerome Ngwenya at the helm of Ingonyama Trust Board. Buthelezi’s office also confirmed knowledge of today’s address, but did not go into much detail about it.

“Correspondence between uMntwana waKwaPhindangene’s office and other offices are always confidential. We are not in the habit of leaking those to the media. As previously stated, the Traditional Prime Minister is aware of the upcoming address by His Majesty, King MisuZulu kaZwelithini,” said Buthelezi’s secretary Liezl van der Merwe. The secrecy around today’s address, and the fact that it had not been announced by Buthelezi has been seen by some as an indication that relations between Buthelezi and the king have soured in recent times. Last Saturday, in a media briefing, Buthelezi lamented how the position of traditional prime minister was a thankless job, and had seen him being subjected to insults and accusations.