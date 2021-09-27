Zulu royal household funding is frozen, government resolves to give family space to deal with throne dispute

DURBAN - THE KwaZulu-Natal government has frozen funding for the Zulu royal household’s cultural activities, saying it would only release it once the battle over the throne has been resolved. The household has been beset by conflict over who is the rightful successor to King Goodwill Zwelithini who passed on earlier this year.

Some royals have questioned the legitimacy of King Misuzulu as the rightful heir, with different names being bandied about as successors. Last week, the IFP accused the government of supporting a faction in the royal household that opposes Misuzulu as the rightful king, noting the number of traditional events that had not been sponsored by the government as had been the case in the past. The IFP said such a move was aimed at reducing the king’s stature and demonstrated scant regard for the royal household. According to the IFP, the latest move by the government was part of a plan to diminish the role of traditional leadership.

“The IFP will not be silent and simply allow the ANC to proceed with its mission of reducing the Zulu monarch to a puppet. We believe that contempt for the Zulu monarch is contempt for the people themselves,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Yesterday, the provincial government issued a statement explaining its position on the funding of the royal household. “We wish to put it on record that the Executive Council of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a resolution to allow the Zulu Royal Household space and the opportunity to resolve family-related issues without external interference. As such, the Executive Council has resolved to delay its support and funding for any cultural activities until the disputes related to the Zulu Royal Household Kingship is resolved,” the statement said.

The government slammed the IFP over a statement issued last week, accusing the party of exploiting the current challenges in the Zulu Royal Household for political gain. “The Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal has noted the desperate and unprincipled attempt by the IFP. It is a time-honoured practice that matters relating to the Zulu Royal Family are treated with utmost respect and the requisite decorum,” the statement said. The provincial government said it carried the burden of responsibility to ensure that in assisting the Zulu royal family to navigate its current travails, it did so with utmost respect and the highest level of maturity.

It said KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and the provincial government continued to pray and wished the Zulu royal family “success and progress during these difficult and trying moments”. Prince Thulani Zulu, spokesperson for the royal family, said they would only comment once they had seen the government’s statement over the freezing of funding. “It would not be proper to comment on the statement that we have not had sight of; it is important to speak about something tangible, so until such time we have that we will not be commenting,” said the prince.

Funding of the royal household from the public purse has been a thorny issue in the past with some political parties questioning the need for it, even calling for moves to make the royal household self-sustainable as opposed to relying on government funding. Yesterday’s government statement came just days after it had been reported that King Misuzulu had been poisoned, a report that some in the royal family had questioned. Prince Thulani Zulu confirmed to The Mercury that the king had been unwell but did not comment on the poisoning issue.

“I am not a doctor and, therefore, cannot comment on poisoning, the fact of the matter is that in attending the festivities last week the king was under the supervision of doctors,” said the prince. He added that King Misuzulu had attended the Heritage Day event in Stanger just to put in an appearance at the important gathering. Those questioning the issue of the king’s health were doing so in order to create divisions in the royal household, he said. Some royals who spoke on condition of anonymity said the king had faked being unwell as a ploy to gain public sympathy.