Zulu royals want late king’s birthday observed annually

Durban - One of the Zulu royal household factions opposed to reigning King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has called for unity and reconciliation among royals, saying this would be the best way to honour the memory of the late king. Yesterday, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu would have celebrated his 75th birthday, and according to his brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the late monarch would not be pleased with the current state of disunity within the royal household.

The prince, however, contradicted himself by insisting that the current court challenge against King Misuzulu as reigning monarch should be allowed to continue. According to the royals, the late king’s birthday should be observed nationally each year as he had been a unifying figure in the Zulu nation. Prince Vulindlela Zulu said that July was significant in that Nelson Mandela and famous sangoma Credo Mutwa were among the leading figures also born in this month, adding that this was one of the reasons that had prompted them to observe the birthday.

“We hope that this day gets to be observed in the same manner as King Shaka Day, September 24,” said the royal. He said there were squabbles within the family, and in the nation as well, describing this as a development that was hurting them, and expressed hope that these would be ironed out soon. Prince Mbonisi Zulu conceded that the Zulu royal house, like other families, had its challenges and they wanted to deal with them as part of paying homage to the late king. “Whatever differences we may have it is important to remember that the king was a loving monarch who stood for unity, and by reconciling we would be honouring him in the best possible way.”

The prince also wished for a swift recovery for Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying that he had played an influential role in traditional leadership over the years. Former Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson Jerome Ngwenya, who also attended the media briefing, decried the documented squabbles among royals. “We are a laughing stock because of squabbles and family disunity, which has not even afforded us a chance to mourn the passing of our beloved king,” said Ngwenya.