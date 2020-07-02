Zululand District Municipality offices temporarily closed 'as a precautionary measure' while staff undergo Covid-19 testing

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Zululand District Municipality offices are temporarily closed while staff undergo Covid-19 testing. On Thursday, the municipality issued a statement informing the public that testing of all council staff and councillors will be concluded next week. Municipal manager, Zamani Mcineka said testing was being conducted as a precautionary measure is to ensure that those visiting the municipality as well as officials, councillors and staff remained safe from getting infected or spreading the virus. "This precautionary measure is also being adopted due to the fact that municipal staff within the district as well as surrounding municipalities are testing positive for Covid-19," he said. Mcineka advised residents not to visit the municipality but to call the offices for any queries.

He said the municipality was still awaiting results from the lab for those who had been tested and once those results are received, the public will be notified.

"Zululand District Municipality subscribes to the regulations governing the screening and testing of the Covid-19 virus. The municipality will inform the relevant health departments should there be anyone, who tests positive for the Covid-19 virus," he said.

Mcineka stressed that all essential services staff will still be working to ensure that the delivery of water and other essential services remain a priority during this period. The supply of water will not be restricted or impeded during this time.

"The Zululand District Municipality will continue to ensure that the prescribed health protocols and hygiene measures remain in place. The municipality will be undergoing a deep cleaning sanitation process and that strict social distancing measures are enforced, as well as hand sanitisers, water and soap being available to all employees and everyone who visits the municipality.

"Persons not wearing masks are not allowed to enter municipal buildings, as dictated by the national regulations," he said.

Residents and members of the public are advised to call the municipality for any queries on the following customer care number: Tel: 035 874 5530.

For enquiries relating to Covid-19, members of the public can contact:

• General Public Hotline 0800 029 999

• WhatsApp “Hi” to 060 012 3456

The Mercury