Zuma arrest saga: A timeline of events

DURBAN - As the deadline looms for police to arrest former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday night, we take a look at the events that have led us here. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 – The Constitutional Court finds that former president Jacob Zuma is guilty of contempt of court and sentences him to 15 months imprisonment. Justice Sisi Khampepe read out the judgment which found that Zuma was fully aware of the consequences of his actions, but wilfully defied the court’s order to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Friday, July 2, 2021 – Zuma makes an application to the Constitutional Court to rescind its issued prison sentence. In an affidavit filed to the Concourt on Friday afternoon, Zuma said his ill-health and the fact that he was 79 should be taken into consideration, especially as he was considered high-risk amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The court agrees to hear the matter on July 12. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – The Pietermaritzburg High Court hears an application brought by Zuma to interdict the police from arresting him until his other urgent application to the Constitutional Court to rescind its contempt of court judgment is heard next week. The court hears lengthy arguments on whether it has the jurisdiction to hear the matter. Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni of the Pietermaritzburg High Court reserves judgment until Friday. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – The police state that it will execute the orders of the Constitutional Court and arrest Zuma by midnight.