Zuma says he is ready to take on any task as the ‘struggle is not over’

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma has scoffed at suggestions that he is old and should enjoy his retirement peacefully at home. He was addressing a modest crowd of supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday following the adjournment of a private prosecution case he has brought against State advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

In an apparent indication of his desire to stand to be the next ANC chairperson when the ruling party holds its elective conference in December, Zuma said it was clear that there was a task at hand. “Now that I am free I am ready for anything because it is clear that the struggle is not over,” said Zuma. The former president described himself as an individual who is direct and clear in articulating his views regardless of who he is addressing.

“I do not dilly-dally whether you are a comrade or not, I am straightforward. I spoke briefly a couple of days ago and am going to talk and nothing will stop me from doing so, now that I am a free man,” said Zuma. In apparent response to comments made by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and party chairperson Gwede Mantashe about his age, Zuma said he was energetic enough to do anything. “I have heard some people saying I am old, but I am not,” said Zuma before he started to sing his trademark song, “Awulethe Umshini Wami”.

He thanked the ANC provincial leadership for standing by him, saying some leaders had deserted him in recent times. Monday’s court case was attended by the ANC KZN’s top brass led by chairperson Siboniso Duma, deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane and treasurer Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba and party supporters from different parts of KZN. The criminal case will return to the high court on February 2, 2023. THE MERCURY