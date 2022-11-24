Zuma welcomes appeal of medical parole judgment

Zuma, handed himself in to police in July last year and was released two months later on medical parole by former national Correctional Services department boss, Arthur Fraser. On Monday the SCA upheld a lower court’s decision and said the department must determine a way forward with regard to Zuma’s incarceration.

Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, said that it had reached its decision after carefully studying the SCA judgment. He said the department is convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion. Nxumalo said Correctional Services was considering this course on the basis of the interpretation and obligation of the Correctional Services Act and other relevant prescripts.

Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma foundation said the department had done the right thing as they believe the SCA had misdirected itself in its judgment. “One of the issues we have is the court said the period served on parole must be redefined as it is not a sentence itself. The fact is that when you are on parole, you are still a prisoner and still under supervision. “The other issue we have with the judgment is that it makes it seem like Arthur Fraser did not consider medical reports in granting medical parole. In fact, he considered three medical reports, but this was overlooked.”

Manyi said Zuma was confident that another court would come to a different conclusion. “We agree with Correctional Services that the judgment needs to be appealed and we are confident another court will come to a different decision,” said Manyi. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison last year by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court for refusing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into corruption.

