Zuma’s Sanco position in doubt

The South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco) says it plans to meet with former President Jacob Zuma to discuss his association with the fledgling Umkhonto Wesizwe political party. Sanco president Richard Mkhungo, speaking to a broadcast news station on Monday, said Zuma was still an office bearer of the organisation.

Zuma was elected as the Sanco chair in KwaZulu-Natal recently - his election along with the election of other office bearers, has been a subject of controversy and disputes Mkhungo said while Zuma had a choice to choose his political home, he could not belong to two parties. “For now he is still an office bearer (for Sanco)”, Mkhungo said.

He, said that Sanco was going to meet with Zuma to discuss this issue, “because the reality is that Sanco remains in alliance with the ANC, SACP and Cosatu. We have our policies that agree on most issues.” “All leaders of Sanco are expected to support the resolution that was taken at the national conference, these resolutions bind all leaders. We do not expect one of the leaders to distance themselves from such a resolution. We are bound by the resolution, imagine if as a president say to the people of South Africa they must vote another party, that would be a disaster. “He (Zuma) will have to sort himself out. He is one of the leaders. He is part of the leadership of Umkhonto Wesizwe, that is the reason we want to meet with him and discuss that matter. He is a matured political leader, we trust him,” Mkhungo said.