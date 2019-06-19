KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by Richards Bay SAPS.

“It is alleged that yesterday, at 00.45 am, at Arboretum in Richards Bay, unknown suspects accosted the family members in their home,” said Mbele.

“A 61-year-old neighbour, who went to check, after hearing screams, was also shot in the chest. He was declared dead at the scene,” she said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting in Forelle Avenue.

“A report from the scene indicated that armed men had entered a flat and shot a man, 42, and his son, 17,” said Herbst.

He said an adult female, the mother, had also sustained a gunshot wound to her leg, while two children escaped with minor injuries.

“Another adult male, who was a neighbour, responded to the calls for help and was also fatally wounded when the armed men were escaping,” he said.

DA councillor Henning de Wet said he was saddened by the murders.

A community policing forum in the area said the incident was indicative of spiraling crime rates in the Richards Bay area.

“The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family who have lost their loved ones.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time,” De Wet said.

In another incident, a 60-year-old security guard was killed after he was shot multiple times and robbed of an air rifle in Verulam CBD, north of Durban, on Monday night.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the firm’s members were called to the scene. “It is believed that the victim was fatally wounded after being shot once in the chest and three times in the arm,” said Balram.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was being investigated by Verulam SAPS in connection with the shooting.

